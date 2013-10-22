By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Exports of sweet crudes and condensate from Australia, Papua New Guinea and East Timor will rise sharply in December, as production of heavy grades returns after field maintenance programmes, trade sources said on Tuesday. The return of two Australian fields from maintenance will help to raise the number of Pacific crude cargoes loading in December to 17, up nearly three-quarters from November. Spot premiums for Australian heavy sweet crudes may come under pressure, as shipments from both the Pyrenees and Vincent oil fields will resume in December. No Pyrenees crude cargoes were offered in the previous two months, while the Vincent field has been shut most of the year. BHP Billiton, operator of the offshore Pyrenees field in Western Australia, said on Tuesday that maintenance at the field would still impact production in the fourth quarter, although output would resume in the latter part of the period. BHP also said additional production wells will mitigate natural field decline in the first half of 2014. Pyrenees production dropped to 1.71 million barrels in the third quarter, down from 2.61 million barrels a year earlier, BHP Billiton said in its operational review. With the field coming back online, two cargoes of Pyrenees crude will be available in December. The Vincent oil field, also located in Western Australia, has been shut since January and after a delay should be resuming output this month, according to the operator Woodside Petroleum . Two cargoes of the grade will also be available for December dates, traders said. Traders said maintenance at the Enfield and Van Gogh oil fields was also being scheduled, although it remained unclear when that would take place. The two fields will yield one cargo each in December. Supply of sweet crude from the Pacific will also increase with the number of Cossack and Kutubu cargoes rising by one a piece from the previous month, trading sources said. Condensate supply will fall in December, with no Kitan available and only one Bayu Undan cargo, while Woodside will also sell both Pluto and Laminaria. Table of Australia, East Timor and Papua New Guinea crude and condensate exports: ------------------------------------------------ GRADE CARGO SIZE DEC NOV ------------------------------------------------ Enfield 550KB 1 0 Stybarrow 550KB 1 0 Vincent 550KB 2 0 Pyrenees 500KB 2 0 Van Gogh 400KB 1 1 Cossack 650KB 2 1 Kutubu 650KB 2 1 Kitan 500-600KB 0 1 NWS Cond 600KB 4 4 Bayu Undan 650KB 1 2 Pluto 650KB 0.5 0.5 Laminaria 650KB 0.5 N/A Total: 17.0 10.5 Source: Trade (Editing by Tom Hogue)