* USD/INR trading at 61.22/23 versus its previous close of 61.23/24 but still way off session high of 61.71 after the central bank says it will not immediately close the dollar swap window for oil firms. * The Reserve Bank of India says its dollar window for oil marketing companies remains open, adding that any tapering would be done in a calibrated manner. * Reports on Bloomberg TV earlier had said the RBI was considering closing the window, pushing the pair up to the session high. * Domestic shares provisionally closed up 2.2 percent, its highest close since November 2010. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 60.50 to 62.50 broad range in the near term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)