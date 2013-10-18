* With no major domestic developments, traders are closely eyeing global developments after an intense week marked by U.S. Congress clinching a last-minute deal to avert a debt default. * The focus is now expected to shift to whether the Federal Reserve may keep its stimulus in place for longer due to the hit to confidence from the U.S. debt impasse. * The Indian rupee is expected to hold in a broad 60.50 to 62.50 range during the week, dealers said. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a 8.45 to 8.65 percent range, with the rupee's moves being key for direction. * At home, investors will also start gearing up for the RBI's policy review on Oct. 29, amid expectations the central bank will raise interest rates for a second consecutive month. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data due at 1130 GMT (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)