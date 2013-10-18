BRIEF-Cinda International Holdings says disposal of class A shares of China Dragon Internet Finance Fund SP
* Discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Disposal Of Class A Shares Of China Dragon Internet Finance Fund Sp
Oct 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Casino Guichard-Perrachon
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.870 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 356.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Barclays, Citi,
Societe Generale CIB, RBS & UBS
Ratings BB (S&P) &
BB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.13%, compared to 3.16% for prior quarter