India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
BANGALORE (Reuters) Oct 19 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2902/3075 2902/3075 MEDIUM 30 3015/3256 3015/3256
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: