* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.44 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.26 percent. * Australian shares climbed to a five-year peak on Monday, taking cues from the U.S. S&P 500's record high as investors bet the Federal Reserve will not start winding back its cheap money policies until next year. * Focus remains on earnings, with Asian Paints Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corp due to report their July-September earnings later in the day * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian cash shares worth 17.52 billion rupees ($286.1 million) on Friday, an eleventh consecutive session of purchases, bringing their total to 93.10 billion rupees ($1.52 billion), regulatory and exchange data show. * Still, some caution could start setting in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and RBI policy review on Oct. 29. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)