* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.44
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.26 percent.
* Australian shares climbed to a five-year peak on Monday,
taking cues from the U.S. S&P 500's record high as
investors bet the Federal Reserve will not start winding back
its cheap money policies until next year.
* Focus remains on earnings, with Asian Paints Ltd,
Housing Development Finance Corp due to report their
July-September earnings later in the day
* Foreign institutional investors bought Indian cash shares
worth 17.52 billion rupees ($286.1 million) on Friday, an
eleventh consecutive session of purchases, bringing their total
to 93.10 billion rupees ($1.52 billion), regulatory and exchange
data show.
* Still, some caution could start setting in ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting and RBI policy review on Oct. 29.
