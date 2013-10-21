* USD/INR likely to open around 61.30 vs Friday's close of 61.27/28, tracking a mild weakness in Asian FX. * A dealer tips a 60.90-61.50 band for the session. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday its dollar window for oil marketing companies remains open, adding that any tapering would be done in a calibrated manner. * The dollar was mired near an 8-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to delay scaling back its stimulus following a 16-day government shutdown. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading up 0.4 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)