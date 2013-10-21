* Indian government bonds likely ranged with a positive bias, to track the INR. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.55 percent on Friday. * Absence of a bond auction in the week likely to support prices. * Oil prices settled moderately higher on Friday as China reported that its economy grew in the third quarter at its quickest pace this year, and as the U.S. dollar weakened. * U.S. Treasuries ended little changed on Friday after yields earlier hit their lowest in nearly three months as investors bet that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to pare back its bond purchase program anytime soon and focused on the release of delayed government data next week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)