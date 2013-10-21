* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian cash shares worth 17.52 billion rupees ($286.1 million) on Friday, marking their biggest single-day buying in over a month. * FIIs bought the most in a day since Sept. 19, an eleventh consecutive session of purchases, bringing their total to 93.10 billion rupees ($1.52 billion), regulatory data show. * Analysts say expectations that investors bet the Federal Reserve will not start winding back its cheap money policies until next year are leading global investors to increase their weight in emerging market equities such as India. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)