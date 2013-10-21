* USD/INR extends strength to a second session with the pair at 61.41/42 vs Friday's close of 61.27/28, tracking mild weakness in Asian FX. * Private oil companies buying heard by dealers which pushed the pair to 61.49. * Private bank dealer expects a correction in majors and subsequent weakness in INR. * Traders are now looking to September U.S. payrolls due on Tuesday, with the market forecasting a jobs gain of 180,000, although the data will shed little light on the impact of the policy paralysis in Washington. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday its dollar window for oil marketing companies remains open, adding that any tapering would be done in a calibrated manner. * The dollar was mired near an eight-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to delay scaling back its stimulus following a 16-day government shutdown. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)