* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 1 basis point at 8.54 percent tracking a drop in U.S. yields but a weaker rupee seen limiting any further gains in prices. * U.S. Treasuries ended little changed on Friday after yields earlier hit their lowest in nearly three months as investors bet that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to pare back its bond purchase program anytime soon and focused on the release of delayed government data next week. * The rupee was trading weaker at 61.47/48 per dollar compared with its close of 61.27/28 on Friday. * Traders expect the 10-year bond to move in a 8.45 to 8.65 range during the week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)