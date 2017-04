* J.P.Morgan assumes coverage of Cairn India Ltd with an "overweight" rating and a target price of 400 rupees, from a "neutral" rating with a 315 rupees target price as of October 2011. * Cairn offers high-margin production growth built around its key asset in the state of Rajasthan, but trades at a 50 percent discount to peers, the investment bank says. * Cairn India's shares are up 1.4 percent at 333 rupees at 0411 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)