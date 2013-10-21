* Shares in India's Hindalco Industries Ltd gain as much as 3 percent after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's office says he is satisfied with the outcome of the process of allocating coal blocks to certain companies, dealers say. * The comments were the first attributed to Singh since a case was filed this week against three companies in a scandal, dubbed "Coalgate." The scandal surfaced after an auditor's report last year questioning the government's practice of awarding coal mining concessions to companies without competitive bidding. * Hindalco said last week it was being investigated in a coal block allocation case and it followed every process required in the coal block allocation. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)