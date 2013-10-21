* Shares in India's Hindalco Industries Ltd gain as
much as 3 percent after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's office
says he is satisfied with the outcome of the process of
allocating coal blocks to certain companies, dealers say.
* The comments were the first attributed to Singh since a case
was filed this week against three companies in a scandal, dubbed
"Coalgate." The scandal surfaced after an auditor's report last
year questioning the government's practice of awarding coal
mining concessions to companies without competitive bidding.
* Hindalco said last week it was being investigated in a coal
block allocation case and it followed every process required in
the coal block allocation.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)