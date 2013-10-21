* India's benchmark BSE index is nearly flat on
profit-taking after earlier touching its highest intraday level
since November 2010, while the broader NSE index is up
0.1 percent after hitting its highest since May 2013.
* Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is down
1.7 percent ahead of its July-September results later in the
day.
* UltraTech Cement Ltd recovers from early falls and
is up 0.3 percent. The stock falls as much as 4.6 percent in
early trade after the country's largest cement maker posted a 52
percent fall in net profit for the July-September quarter.
* Technology shares fall on profit-taking. Infosys Ltd
down 0.5 percent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
falls 2 percent.
* Hindalco Industries Ltd gains 3 percent after Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh's office says he is satisfied with the
outcome of the process of allocating coal blocks to certain
companies, dealers say.
* Hindalco had said earlier this month it was being investigated
for the coal block allocation case.
* J.P.Morgan assumes coverage of Cairn India Ltd CAIL.NS with an
"overweight" rating and a target price of 400 rupees, from a
"neutral" rating with a 315 rupees target price as of October
2011.
* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian cash
shares worth 17.52 billion rupees ($286.1 million) on Friday,
marking their biggest single-day buying in over a month.
