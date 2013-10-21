* India's benchmark BSE index is nearly flat on profit-taking after earlier touching its highest intraday level since November 2010, while the broader NSE index is up 0.1 percent after hitting its highest since May 2013. * Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is down 1.7 percent ahead of its July-September results later in the day. * UltraTech Cement Ltd recovers from early falls and is up 0.3 percent. The stock falls as much as 4.6 percent in early trade after the country's largest cement maker posted a 52 percent fall in net profit for the July-September quarter. * Technology shares fall on profit-taking. Infosys Ltd down 0.5 percent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd falls 2 percent. * Hindalco Industries Ltd gains 3 percent after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's office says he is satisfied with the outcome of the process of allocating coal blocks to certain companies, dealers say. * Hindalco had said earlier this month it was being investigated for the coal block allocation case. * J.P.Morgan assumes coverage of Cairn India Ltd CAIL.NS with an "overweight" rating and a target price of 400 rupees, from a "neutral" rating with a 315 rupees target price as of October 2011. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian cash shares worth 17.52 billion rupees ($286.1 million) on Friday, marking their biggest single-day buying in over a month. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)