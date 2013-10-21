* Banks are becoming the main drivers of Indian shares, with the NSE Bank index up 11.8 percent in October as of Friday's close, compared with a 7.7 percent gain for the broader NSE index. * That marks a second consecutive month of gains: the banking sub-index gained 6.3 percent in September after the central bank's move to ease short-term rates offset the impact from its hike in the repo rate last month. * Analysts say gains in banking shares have also been spurred by an initial batch of earnings results in the sector showing stable margins and asset quality that met expectations. * By contrast, gains in IT shares have been slower recently. The sector had been the key driver in markets. * The NSE IT Index has gained 8.1 percent so far this month, although the sub-index is still up 46.2 percent for the year compared with the 13.5 percent fall for banks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)