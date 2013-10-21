* Banks are becoming the main drivers of Indian shares, with the
NSE Bank index up 11.8 percent in October as of
Friday's close, compared with a 7.7 percent gain for the broader
NSE index.
* That marks a second consecutive month of gains: the banking
sub-index gained 6.3 percent in September after the central
bank's move to ease short-term rates offset the impact from its
hike in the repo rate last month.
* Analysts say gains in banking shares have also been spurred by
an initial batch of earnings results in the sector showing
stable margins and asset quality that met expectations.
* By contrast, gains in IT shares have been slower recently. The
sector had been the key driver in markets.
* The NSE IT Index has gained 8.1 percent so far this
month, although the sub-index is still up 46.2 percent for the
year compared with the 13.5 percent fall for banks.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)