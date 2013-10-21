* USD/INR off highs on dollar selling from custodian banks and corporates, say dealers. Pair at 61.39/40, off a session high of 61.58 high, but still above Friday's close of 61.27/28. * Dollar selling by a mid-sized private oil company also keeps pair gains in check. * Selling from custodian banks comes as India's benchmark BSE index is nearly flat on profit-taking after earlier touching its highest intraday level since November 2010, while the broader NSE index is also flat after hitting its highest since May 2013. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian shares worth 17.52 billion rupees ($286.1 million) on Friday, marking their biggest single-day buying since Sept. 19 and bringing their total over 11 sessions to 93.10 billion rupees ($1.52 billion). (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)