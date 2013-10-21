The Chinese auto sector is likely to keep its nose in front of peers in Asia's other emerging markets as automobile sales on the mainland, which are strongly correlated with China's quarterly GDP growth rate, recover after two sluggish years.

** Sales of passenger cars and China's official quarterly GDP growth numbers are well correlated with the former leading the latter by one quarter. link.reuters.com/fex35t

** Among a group of automobile & auto-parts companies in Asia ex-Japan three Chinese stocks stand out on valuations and estimated earnings growth. link.reuters.com/pef93v

** Brilliance China, Great Wall Motor and Weichai Power rate better than peers in Southeast Asia and particularly India.

** The median forward P/E for a basket of Asian emerging market auto stocks stands at 13 times while the median long-term EPS growth estimate is 14.3%.

** The Chinese stocks that rate better than the group: Brilliance, with a forward P/E of 12.5 times & EPS growth at 25.2%, Weichai Power, at 11.5 times & 18.2% long-term EPS growth & Great Wall, at 11.8 times & 15.9% long-term EPS growth.

** Basket of Asian EM autos comprises stocks that have at least one analyst, a market-cap greater than $200 million and a daily trading volume in the top quartile.