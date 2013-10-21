* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points on the day at 8.58 percent as traders trim positions ahead of the U.S. payrolls data on Tuesday. * The weakness in the rupee also hurting sentiment for bonds, traders say. * Traders are awaiting the September U.S. payrolls data due on Tuesday, with the market forecasting a jobs gain of 180,000, although the data will shed little light on the impact of the policy paralysis in Washington. * Dealers, however, do not expect very sharp selling in the absence of a debt sale this week. The 10-year paper is seen holding in a 8.45 to 8.65 range this week and between 8.52 and 8.82 percent until the NPF data. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)