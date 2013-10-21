* USD/INR forwards are likely to see paying bias with dealers factoring in a 25 basis points hike in the repo rate at central bank's next monetary policy review on Oct. 29. * The one-month premium at 50.25 points vs 46.75 points; the one-year at 471 points vs 466.50 points. * However, dealer adds that the one-year forward premium looks toppish at current levels. * USD/INR spot at 61.44/46 versus Friday's close at 61.27/28. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)