WRAPUP 1-Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal defend sales practices amid probes
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Saar (LB Saar)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.6
Reoffer price 99.6
Yield 1.46 pct
Payment Date October 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SaarLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN DE000SLB5706
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds Cosatu saying Zuma asked for meeting with union)