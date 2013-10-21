Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower SK Broadband Co., Ltd
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date October 29, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.185
Yield 3.052 pct
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct September 2018 UST
Payment Date October 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings BBB+ (S&P), BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
