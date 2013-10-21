BANGALORE, Oct 21 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 36100 ICS-201(B22mm) 37100 ICS-102(B22mm) 29500 ICS-103(23mm) 33100 ICS-104(24mm) 38500 ICS-202(26mm) NQ ICS-105(26mm) NQ ICS-105CS(26mm) NQ ICS-105(27mm) 42900 ICS-105CS(27mm) NQ ICS-105MMA(27) NQ ICS-105PHR(28) 43900 ICS-105(28mm) 43500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 43300 ICS-105(29mm) 44000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 44000 ICS-105(30mm) 45000 ICS-105(31mm) 45300 ICS-106(32mm) NQ ICS-107(34mm) 56500