Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.851
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct Due 2016 UKT
Payment Date October 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0985998607
