Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower UniCredit S.p.A
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 28, 2025
Coupon 5.750 pct
Reoffer price 99.910
Spread 410 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 462.3bp
over 3.0 pct 2020 DBR
Payment Date October 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, GSI, MS, RBS & UniCredit Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English & Italian
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.