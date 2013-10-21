UPDATE 3-South Africa's biggest trade union calls for Zuma to quit
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds Cosatu saying Zuma asked for meeting with union)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds Cosatu saying Zuma asked for meeting with union)
* CVC Capital Partners will create a single fund, at roughly $18 billion, as early as May - Nikkei
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)