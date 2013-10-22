Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* USD/INR likely to extend gains for a third session, may open around 61.65 vs 61.52/53 last close on weak regional shares and FX cues. * Pair may find support from month-end demand for government and defence needs with a trading band of 61.30-61.90 tipped for the session. * The U.S. dollar found its footing in early Asian trading on Tuesday, holding above eight-month lows as investors hedged their bets in case the delayed U.S. payrolls report for September was stronger than expected. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.47 percent down, in line with the fall in MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index which is lower 0.32 percent. * Price bouncing along key 50 percent fibonacci of rally from May low - at 61.17. See * Foreign funds extend buying for a 12th session, provisional buyers of $167.8 million on Monday, exchange data showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.