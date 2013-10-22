* USD/INR likely to extend gains for a third session, may open around 61.65 vs 61.52/53 last close on weak regional shares and FX cues. * Pair may find support from month-end demand for government and defence needs with a trading band of 61.30-61.90 tipped for the session. * The U.S. dollar found its footing in early Asian trading on Tuesday, holding above eight-month lows as investors hedged their bets in case the delayed U.S. payrolls report for September was stronger than expected. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.47 percent down, in line with the fall in MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index which is lower 0.32 percent. * Price bouncing along key 50 percent fibonacci of rally from May low - at 61.17. See * Foreign funds extend buying for a 12th session, provisional buyers of $167.8 million on Monday, exchange data showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)