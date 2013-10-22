* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.37 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.22 percent. * Asian shares pulled backed from a five-month high and the dollar stabilised after recent heavy losses as markets waited for U.S. jobs data that could shape expectations as to whether the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing stimulus this year. * Foreign investors remained net buyers for a twelfth consecutive session after buying Indian shares worth 10.31 billion rupees on Monday, bringing the total to 103.1 billion rupees ($1.68 billion) in 12 sessions, regulatory and exchange data show. * Earnings on Tuesday: Wipro Ltd, Cairn India Ltd , Yes Bank Ltd * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will meet with heads of state-run banks to review their performance against the targets set by the government. (0700GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)