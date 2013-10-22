* Indian government bonds likely to trade rangebound with a positive bias as crude prices tumbled below $100 per barrel. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed trading at 8.60 percent on Monday. * Absence of any government bond auction this week to support prices, though a state loan auction of 108.8 billion rupees slated for Tuesday. * Bonds also to tail INR moves, though the currency expected to keep range ahead of the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls later in the day. * Recent macro data out of India building a case for another repo rate hike, though not fully priced in by the market. * U.S. crude oil prices on Monday tumbled below $100 a barrel for the first time since July, while the discount versus European Brent hit its widest in six months as diminished Midwest inventories began to grow. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, a day ahead of the release of the government's September employment data, which was delayed by the 16-day partial federal government shutdown. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)