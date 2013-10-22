* USD/INR near one-week high on strong dollar ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data. Pair rose to 61.80, last seen on Oct. 16, currently at 61.73/76 versus 61.52/53 last close. * Dealer says some exporter interest can be seen around 61.80, while bids lined up around 61.60. * The U.S. dollar found its footing in early Asian trading on Tuesday, holding above eight-month lows as investors hedged their bets in case the delayed U.S. payrolls report for September was stronger than expected. * Price bouncing along key 50 pct Fibonacci of rally from May low - at 61.17. See * Foreign funds extend buying for a 12th session, provisionally buying $167.8 million on Monday, exchange data showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)