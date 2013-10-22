* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 1 basis point at 8.61 percent tracking weakness in the rupee with investors also cautious ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the evening. * Absence of a government bond auction this week is however expected to support prices, though a state loan auction of 108.8 billion rupees is slated for Tuesday. * Recent macro data out of India building a case for another repo rate hike, though not fully priced in by the market. * U.S. crude oil prices on Monday tumbled below $100 a barrel for the first time since July, while the discount versus European Brent hit its widest in six months as diminished Midwest inventories began to grow. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, a day ahead of the release of the government's September employment data, which was delayed by the 16-day partial federal government shutdown. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)