* India's benchmark index is down 0.1 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.05 percent, tracking weak Asian peers. * Asian shares pulled backed from a five-month high and the dollar stabilised after recent heavy losses as markets waited for U.S. jobs data that could shape expectations as to whether the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing stimulus this year. * Reliance Industries Ltd falls 1 percent on profit-taking after rising more than 5 percent in three consecutive session of gains, till Monday. * Wipro Ltd gains 1.3 percent, while Cairn India Ltd is up 1.6 percent ahead of their July-September earnings later in the day. * Also, foreign investors remained net buyers of Indian shares for a twelfth consecutive session on Monday, buying 10.31 billion rupees of stock, bringing the total to 103.1 billion rupees ($1.68 billion) in 12 sessions, regulatory and exchange data show. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)