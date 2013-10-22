* India's benchmark index is down 0.1 percent, while
the broader NSE index is down 0.05 percent, tracking
weak Asian peers.
* Asian shares pulled backed from a five-month high and the
dollar stabilised after recent heavy losses as markets waited
for U.S. jobs data that could shape expectations as to whether
the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing stimulus this year.
* Reliance Industries Ltd falls 1 percent on
profit-taking after rising more than 5 percent in three
consecutive session of gains, till Monday.
* Wipro Ltd gains 1.3 percent, while Cairn India Ltd
is up 1.6 percent ahead of their July-September
earnings later in the day.
* Also, foreign investors remained net buyers of Indian shares
for a twelfth consecutive session on Monday, buying 10.31
billion rupees of stock, bringing the total to 103.1 billion
rupees ($1.68 billion) in 12 sessions, regulatory and exchange
data show.
