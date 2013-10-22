* Shares of Indian sugar companies rally after global raw sugar futures spiked to a one-year high after a fire engulfed four warehouses in Brazil's Santos port, jeopardizing a fifth of monthly exports from the top producer's main terminal. * Meanwhile, sugar output from mills in Brazil's center-south plunged 15 percent in the first two weeks of October from the last two weeks of September, after rains kept mechanized harvesters from fields. * The hit to shipments from Brazil could help local companies export more sugar and trim their inventory, traders say. * Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd surges 11.3 percent, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd gains 7.1 percent, while Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is up 4.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com)