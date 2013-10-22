* Shares of Indian sugar companies rally after global raw sugar
futures spiked to a one-year high after a fire engulfed four
warehouses in Brazil's Santos port, jeopardizing a fifth of
monthly exports from the top producer's main terminal.
* Meanwhile, sugar output from mills in Brazil's center-south
plunged 15 percent in the first two weeks of October from the
last two weeks of September, after rains kept mechanized
harvesters from fields.
* The hit to shipments from Brazil could help local companies
export more sugar and trim their inventory, traders say.
* Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd surges 11.3 percent, Bajaj
Hindusthan Ltd gains 7.1 percent, while Balrampur
Chini Mills Ltd is up 4.3 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com)