* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.60 percent as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data. * Absence of a government bond auction this week also supporting prices to some extent, dealers say, though a state loan auction of 108.8 billion rupees is slated for Tuesday. * U.S. crude oil fell below $99 a barrel on Tuesday to its lowest level since early July after crude stockpiles rose more than expected in the world's top oil consumer, pushing the discount to European Brent to its widest in six months. * Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. payrolls to have increased by 180,000 in September, with the jobless rate steady at 7.3 percent. The data will be released at 1230 GMT. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)