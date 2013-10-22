* USD/INR consolidates near 1-week high as month-end dollar demand from importers sustains. Pair at 61.72/73, having traded in a 61.65-61.83 band, versus 61.52/53 last close. * Dealers largely on the sidelines ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later in the session. * The dollar edged higher on Tuesday, holding above eight-month lows as investors hedged their bets in case U.S. payrolls data is stronger than expected. * Price bouncing along key 50 percent Fibonacci of rally from May low - at 61.17. See * Foreign funds extend buying for a 12th session, provisionally buying $167.8 million on Monday, exchange data showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)