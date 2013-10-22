* India's benchmark index is down 0.1 percent, while the broader NSE index is flat 0.05 percent, tracking weak global peers ahead of monthly U.S. jobs data. * Reliance Industries Ltd falls 1 percent on profit-taking after rising more than 5 percent in the last three consecutive sessions, till Monday. * Hero MotoCorp Ltd falls 2 percent ahead of its July-September earnings on Wednesday. * Hero may miss the consensus operating profit forecast for the July-September quarter when it reports results on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * Shares of Indian sugar companies rally after global raw sugar futures spiked to a one-year high after a fire engulfed four warehouses in Brazil's Santos port, jeopardizing a fifth of monthly exports from the top producer's main terminal. * Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd surges 11.8 percent, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd gains 7.1 percent, while Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is up 3.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)