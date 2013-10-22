* India's benchmark index is down 0.1 percent, while
the broader NSE index is flat 0.05 percent, tracking
weak global peers ahead of monthly U.S. jobs data.
* Reliance Industries Ltd falls 1 percent on
profit-taking after rising more than 5 percent in the last three
consecutive sessions, till Monday.
* Hero MotoCorp Ltd falls 2 percent ahead of its
July-September earnings on Wednesday.
* Hero may miss the consensus operating profit forecast for the
July-September quarter when it reports results on Wednesday,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
* Shares of Indian sugar companies rally after global raw sugar
futures spiked to a one-year high after a fire engulfed four
warehouses in Brazil's Santos port, jeopardizing a fifth of
monthly exports from the top producer's main terminal.
* Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd surges 11.8 percent, Bajaj
Hindusthan Ltd gains 7.1 percent, while Balrampur
Chini Mills Ltd is up 3.8 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)