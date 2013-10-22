Techtronic, unique in Asia as a close proxy for the U.S. home improvement market, may be in for an extended period of weakness as positioning gets crowded, earnings growth slows and enthusiasm about house prices in the U.S. tempers.

** According to an analysis by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Techtronic is the 4th most overweight (relative to benchmarks) stock in global fund portfolios that invest at least $500 million in Asia Pacific. link.reuters.com/wep93v

** Three-quarters of its revenue comes from selling power tools and the geographical break up is skewed towards North America where Home Depot is a big customer.

** Shares hit a record last month at which time they had risen more than 350% over 2 years riding the wave of the U.S. housing recovery & the resulting rebound in the home improvement market. Home Depot & Techtronic shares have shown a remarkable correlation: link.reuters.com/nep93v

** The cycle may be turning.. Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic's major competitor in North America, last week reported a weak Q3 and cut full-year EPS. The stock slumped 14%.

** Analysts are holding fire for now on Techtronic with 12 buys vs 2 sells & a hold but the risks lie to the downside.

