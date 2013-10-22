Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower AB SKF
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2020
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.548
Reoffer price 99.548
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124.5bp
over the DBR
Payment Date October 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & SEB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
