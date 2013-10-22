Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AB SKF

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 29, 2020

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.548

Reoffer price 99.548

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124.5bp

over the DBR

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & SEB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

