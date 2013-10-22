Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unibail Radamco SE

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 20, 2023

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.613

Reoffer price 99.888

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, RBS & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0226752290

