Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower VTB Capital SA
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 25, 2018
Coupon 2.9 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.9 pct
Payment Date November 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Commerzbank & VTB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
