Oct 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Atlantia SpA
Guarantor Autostrade per l'Italia SpA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 26, 2021
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.172
Yield 3.004 pct
Spread 128 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 172.8bp
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Natixis, Santander,
BNP Paribas, Mediobanca & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0986174851
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.