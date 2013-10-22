Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
BANGALORE, Oct 22 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 36600 ICS-201(B22mm) 37500 ICS-102(B22mm) 29500 ICS-103(23mm) 33100 ICS-104(24mm) 38500 ICS-202(26mm) NQ ICS-105(26mm) NQ ICS-105CS(26mm) NQ ICS-105(27mm) 43200 ICS-105CS(27mm) NQ ICS-105MMA(27) NQ ICS-105PHR(28) 44000 ICS-105(28mm) 43500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 43000 ICS-105(29mm) 43700 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 43700 ICS-105(30mm) 44500 ICS-105(31mm) 44500 ICS-106(32mm) NQ ICS-107(34mm) 56000
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.