Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 11, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 7bp

Issue price 99.95

Reoffer price 99.95

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo

Listing Hamburg

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 100 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000A1REZR3

Data supplied by International Insider.