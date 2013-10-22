Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 11, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 7bp
Issue price 99.95
Reoffer price 99.95
Payment Date October 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo
Listing Hamburg
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 100 million euro
When fungible
ISIN DE000A1REZR3
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.