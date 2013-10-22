BRIEF-Capitaland announces establishment of three new units
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of new wholly owned subsidiaries aspinden hotel reit llc, aspinden sm llc , aspinden trs llc
Oct 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 30, 2023
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.161
Reoffer price 99.161
Yield 4.104 pct
Spread 203 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 230.8bp
Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date October 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BofAML, Barclays, Deutsche
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0986194883
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of new wholly owned subsidiaries aspinden hotel reit llc, aspinden sm llc , aspinden trs llc
BEIJING, April 1 China's central bank injected 618.99 billion yuan ($89.93 billion) into the financial system via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in March, up nearly 50 percent from the previous month, even as financial markets feared a cash crunch.
April 2 A tornado flipped over a mobile home in south-central Louisiana on Sunday, killing a toddler and her mother, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing twisters, fierce straight-line winds and hail to the Gulf Coast region.