Oct 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2023

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.161

Reoffer price 99.161

Yield 4.104 pct

Spread 203 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 230.8bp

Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date October 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BofAML, Barclays, Deutsche

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0986194883

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.