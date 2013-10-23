* USD/INR likely to snap three sessions of gains, open around 61.15 levels versus 61.655/665 Tuesday close, tracking global dollar weakness after weak U.S. non-farm payrolls data. * Dealer tips month-end demand to kick in around 60.80-60.90 levels, with 60.80-61.50 range tipped for day. * Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.19 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is 0.53 percent higher. * Foreign funds extend buying for a 13th session. They were provisional buyers of $128.9 million on Tuesday, exchange data showed. * The dollar wobbled near two-year low against the euro on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. jobs data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place at least until early next year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)