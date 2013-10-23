* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.2 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.47 percent. * Asian shares gained and the dollar wallowed near a two-year low against the euro on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. jobs data firmly pushed expectations for the tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus into next year. * Foreign investors remained net buyers for a thirteenth consecutive session after buying Indian shares worth 7.94 billion rupees ($128.7 million) on Tuesday, bringing the total to about 110 billion rupees ($1.78 billion) in 13 sessions, regulatory and exchange data show. * Traders are also growing cautious ahead of earnings from major companies, while the Reserve Bank of India is due to hold its policy review on Oct. 29 * Earnings on Wednesday: Hero MotoCorp Ltd, ACC Ltd , Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. ($1 = 61.6600 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)