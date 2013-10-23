BRIEF-Swan Energy allots shares to 2i Capital PCC
* Says allotment of 23.1 million shares to 2i Capital PCC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to ease after U.S. Treasury yields fall to lowest in three months on U.S. jobs data. The yield had closed at 8.61 pct on Tuesday. * A RBS poll shows a majority of respondents expect RBI to raise repo rate by at least 25 bps on Oct 29 while keeping the cash reserve ratio unchanged. * Dealers say a repo rate hike not yet fully priced in. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell to the lowest in three months on Tuesday after data showed September job growth slowed to its weakest pace in 15 months, reducing expectations that the Federal Reserve would pare its bond purchases this year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Apr 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.66 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.74 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.25 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ---