* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to ease after U.S. Treasury yields fall to lowest in three months on U.S. jobs data. The yield had closed at 8.61 pct on Tuesday. * A RBS poll shows a majority of respondents expect RBI to raise repo rate by at least 25 bps on Oct 29 while keeping the cash reserve ratio unchanged. * Dealers say a repo rate hike not yet fully priced in. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell to the lowest in three months on Tuesday after data showed September job growth slowed to its weakest pace in 15 months, reducing expectations that the Federal Reserve would pare its bond purchases this year.