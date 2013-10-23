* Shares of India's Wipro Ltd fall as much as 5.5
percent after its July-September revenue in dollar terms grew
2.7 percent sequentially, lagging other major IT services
exporters, dealers say.
* HCL Technologies Ltd's dollar revenue grew 3.6
percent in July-September from April-June, while it was 3.8
percent at No. 2 Infosys Ltd, and 6 percent of
industry leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
* Bangalore-based Wipro, India's third-largest IT services
company, said on Tuesday consolidated net profit rose an annual
28.5 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30 to 19.32 billion
rupees ($314.2 million). That compares with the 18.6 billion
rupee mean estimate of 29 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
* Goldman Sachs maintains a "sell" rating on the stock.
* "Wipro's 2.7 percent qoq growth remains slowest among large
peers despite strong deal announcements in the recent past and
3Q guidance also does not suggest a strong ramp up," Goldman
said in a note on Tuesday.
* Wipro shares are down 4.4 percent at 0411 GMT.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)