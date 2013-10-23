* Shares of India's Wipro Ltd fall as much as 5.5 percent after its July-September revenue in dollar terms grew 2.7 percent sequentially, lagging other major IT services exporters, dealers say. * HCL Technologies Ltd's dollar revenue grew 3.6 percent in July-September from April-June, while it was 3.8 percent at No. 2 Infosys Ltd, and 6 percent of industry leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. * Bangalore-based Wipro, India's third-largest IT services company, said on Tuesday consolidated net profit rose an annual 28.5 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30 to 19.32 billion rupees ($314.2 million). That compares with the 18.6 billion rupee mean estimate of 29 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. * Goldman Sachs maintains a "sell" rating on the stock. * "Wipro's 2.7 percent qoq growth remains slowest among large peers despite strong deal announcements in the recent past and 3Q guidance also does not suggest a strong ramp up," Goldman said in a note on Tuesday. * Wipro shares are down 4.4 percent at 0411 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)