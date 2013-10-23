(Corrects name of Cairn in headline and Reuters Information Code in first bullet point) * Credit Suisse has downgraded Cairn India to "neutral" from "outperform" after saying its July-September profit-after-tax and revenue missed estimates. * The investment bank says lower crude realisations "explains almost the entire magnitude of the miss" in revenue. * "With the recent stock move, and with only 12 percent potential upside left, we downgrade to neutral," Credit Suisse said in a note on Wednesday, referring to its target price of 372 rupees. * Since April 1, Cairn shares surged 20.1 percent as of Tuesday's close, compared with an 8.1 percent gain in the NSE index during the same period. * Cairn India shares are down 1.3 percent at 0433 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com / indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)