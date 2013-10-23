* India's benchmark index falls 0.36 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.35 percent, led by declines in IT shares. * Shares of India's Wipro Ltd fall 5.5 percent after its July-September revenue in dollar terms grew 2.7 percent sequentially, lagging other major IT services exporters, dealers say. * Other IT stocks also fall on profit-taking: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 1.3 percent, Infosys Ltd is down 1.7 percent, while HCL Technologies Ltd falls 2.2 percent. * The NSE index for IT shares is up 45.4 percent in 2013 compared with NSE index's returns of 4.6 percent, as of Tuesday's close. * Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 0.3 percent ahead of its July-September results later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)