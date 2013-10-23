* USD/INR off lows on bids from state-run banks for defence purchases of the government, other importers. Pair at 61.30/31, off 61.05 lows, 61.655/665 Tuesday close. * Weakness in stocks also hurting the pair, says a dealer. Main stock index down 0.3 percent. * Pair opened a bit lower tracking global dollar weakness after U.S. nonfarm payrolls data. * Foreign funds extend buying for a 13th session, provisional buyers of $128.9 million on Tuesday, exchange data showed. * The dollar wobbled near two-year low against the euro on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. jobs data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place at least until early next year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)